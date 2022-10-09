RTE journalist and presenter who made Ballina his home for over 30 years has passed away

Former RTE journalist, presenter and senior manager in RTÉ Dermot Mullane, who made Tipperary his home for over 30 years has passed away at his home in Ballina.

Mr Mullane of Derg Marine Village, Ballina, died peacefully this Friday.

A distinguished print and broadcast journalist, he was a correspondent, editor and senior manager with RTÉ in the 1970s and 80s. He also worked for the Irish Times.

He later settled in Ballina area, and was married to Kay McGuinness, founder of the successful Southern Advertising media company.

Mr Mullane was well known in the local media and business communities.

Dearly beloved husband of Kay (McGuinness) and loving father of Eric, Dermot will be sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Lynch) and Sheenagh (Blundeon); daughter in law Orla; adoring grandchildren Alexander, Hugo and Christina; nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St Lua, Ballina, this Monday, October 10, at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.00 am on Tuesday, October 11th, followed by private cremation. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

He is survived by his wife Kay McGuinness, son Eric and extended family.