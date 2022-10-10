Tipperary business world mourns the death of founder of Rudds pork and bacon company

The business world in Tipperary was in mourning this week following the death of David Rudd, who along with his wife, Prue, set up Rudds, the award winning pork and bacon production company.

The company was set up in 1973 in Birr, but it wasn’t until 1985 that its products were made commercially available.

The once had a facility in the former Shannon Development business centre on Stafford Street.

Rudds was relaunched in 2005 under the ownership of O’Brien Fine Foods.

Mr Rudd is father to internationally-renowned celebrity chef Andrew Rudd, who has catered for, among others, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on his 40th birthday with a bash in his Medley restaurant in Dublin.

David of Derrinclare, Shinrone and formerly of Busherstown House, Moneygall, passed away peacefully on October 7 in the loving care of Limerick Regional Hospital, in the presence of his family.

Deeply missed by his wife Prue and his children Belinda, Sophie, Emma, Ben, Tom, Andrew, Kate, Simon and Joanna; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) this Monday, October 10, from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving Tuesday to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Shinrone, (R42 WD83) for funeral service at 2pm and a family only ceremony in Shannon Crematorium the following day.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockeys Fund (www.irishinjuredjockeys.com)