Search

10 Oct 2022

Tipperary business world mourns the death of founder of Rudds pork and bacon company

Tipperary business world mourns the death of founder of Rudds pork and bacon company

The late David Rudd

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Oct 2022 3:48 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The business world in Tipperary was in mourning this week following the death of David Rudd, who along with his wife, Prue, set up Rudds, the award winning pork and bacon production company.

The company was set up in 1973 in Birr, but it wasn’t until 1985 that its products were made commercially available.

The once had a facility in the former Shannon Development business centre on Stafford Street.

Rudds was relaunched in 2005 under the ownership of O’Brien Fine Foods.

Mr Rudd is father to internationally-renowned celebrity chef Andrew Rudd, who has catered for, among others, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on his 40th birthday with a bash in his Medley restaurant in Dublin.

David of Derrinclare, Shinrone and formerly of Busherstown House, Moneygall, passed away peacefully on October 7 in the loving care of Limerick Regional Hospital, in the presence of his family.

Deeply missed by his wife Prue and his children Belinda, Sophie, Emma, Ben, Tom, Andrew, Kate, Simon and Joanna; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) this Monday, October 10, from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving Tuesday to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Shinrone, (R42 WD83) for funeral service at 2pm and a family only ceremony in Shannon Crematorium the following day.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockeys Fund (www.irishinjuredjockeys.com)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media