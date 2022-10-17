Nenagh says sad farewell to medic, sailor and literary festival volunteer David McAvinchey

The medical, sailing and literary worlds of Tipperary were shocked last week by the sudden death of David McAvinchey from Kilruane outside Nenagh.

David, a former consultant surgeon at Nenagh Hospital, was also a keen sailor and a member of the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival.

He had only just marked the success of the 19th literary festival which ended on October 2.

A genial man who always had a twinkle in his eye, his many interests covered a wide spectrum of life and the arts.

In a post on its Facebook page, Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival said that it was with "deep sadness we learned of the untimely passing of our dear friend and committee member, David McAvinchey. David's quiet unassuming manner, quick wit and genuine 'grá' for the Irish language, history, literature and music will remain with us always."

The committee sent its heartfelt sympathies to David's wife Elizabeth, his sons, Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin, his daughter Claire, daughters in law, son in law, his adored grandchildren, extended family, relatives and his many many friends.

"May David's gentle soul rest in peace," they said.

Literary festival founder, award winning poet Eleanor Hooker desciribed David's passing as "such sad news".

"Dave was a dear kind man, he gave great council to me and fellow volunteers on the festival committee," she said.

David's death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Cahill); sons Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin and his daughter, Claire. He will be sadly missed by his brother Kevin; his sisters Una and Betty; daughters-in-law Eva (Lennox), Rebecca (Feliciano), Christina (Connolly); his son-in-law, Joe Ryan; his sisters-in-law Irene (Clendennen), Jean (Cahill), and brothers-in-law Peter (Cahill) and Roy (Clendennen).

Cherished granddad to Harmony, Rua, Oisin, Maebh, Ciarán, Aoibhe, Tadgh, Iarlaith, and Aidha who will miss him sorely. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and former colleagues.

David will be reposing this Monday, October 17, from 5pm to 7pm in Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh. His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Kilruane Church, followed by burial in Kilruane cemetery.