A night not to be missed as Mary Lynch’s Annual Dance to be held next weekend in Nenagh
Nenagh woman Mary Lynch is holding her annual dance in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association this Saturday, November 19.
The event is on in the Scouts Hall, Nenagh from 9pm to 12pm.
Music is by Brian McDermott, and admission is €10.
Mary is asking anyone who cannot attend but would like to donate to contact her at 086 343 5371.
Vicky Phelan at a talk in Nenagh in 2018 on her campaign and health issues, with Deputy Alan Kelly, and Eugene Hogan Photo: Bridget Delaney
