Latest data shows almost 10% drop in completion of Ireland's new builds year-on-year
The amount of new builds completed in Ireland this quarter has fallen by almost 10% year-on-year.
That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which recorded 4,656 new dwelling completions in the third quarter of 2021.
This marks a drop of 7.7% compared to the same period last year.
Athough there was an overall fall in completions, the number of new apartment builds completed has risen.
According to the CSO, there were a thousand apartment completions this quarter, marking an increase of 39.9% compared to 2020.
The data shows more than two-thirds of all apartment completions were in the Capital at 67.4%, with 674 completed this quarter.
Of all completions in the third quarter of 2021, over half were scheme, 25.7% were single and 21.5% were apartments.
