Have you seen this man? Gardai seek public help to locate 34 year old missing for 3 days
Gardai are seeking help from the public in locating a 34 year old man missing since October 31.
Stephen McQuaid, Castleknock, is described as being 5''7" in height, of slim build, bald with a beard.
Gardai and Stephen's family are reportedly concerned for his welfare.
It's believed he has access to a silver Nissan Qashqui with an 11G registration.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
