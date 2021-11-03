Vaccine recommended for 5-11-year-old children in the United States

Vaccine approval for 5-11-year-old children in the United States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine can be used for children aged 5-11.
The United States experienced a surge of Covid-19 cases in children throughout the summer as a result of the Delta variant.
During a 6-week period in late June to mid-August, Covid-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold, according to the CDC.
The CDC said that Covid-19 vaccines will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
"Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting Covid-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term Covid-19 complications.
"Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against Covid-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission."
Vaccine trials were conducted on the 5-11 age group and it showed that vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.
"In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm." said the CDC.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said the country has 'taken another important step forward in the nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19'.
"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine." added Ms. Walensky.
Vaccinations are set to get underway 'as soon as possible' having been distributed across America this week.
