Property tax return deadline extended due to "worry and stress"

Revenue has extended the deadline for filing a property tax return due “worry and stress for property owners” caused by the first revaluation of the charge since it was introduced.

Homeowners had originally until Sunday to file a tax return and indicate how they were going to pay.

However, that deadline has now been extended to 5pm on Wednesday.

Local property tax (LPT) returns for just 1 million properties were filed by Thursday, out of a total of around 1.8 million properties that are liable for the local property tax.

Revenue have confirmed extremely strong Local Property Tax (LPT) return filing rates by property owners across the country, with returns in respect of over 1 million properties already filed.

To assist property owners who may not be able to access or use its online services or who need additional support to meet their compliance obligations, Revenue also announced that its LPT Helpline (01 7383626) will provide the following extended opening hours service in the days leading up to the extended deadline:

In the last three days, returns for over 250,000 properties were filed, over 80,000 calls were made to Revenue’s LPT helpline and 15,000 items of correspondence were received. With this high level of engagement expected to continue to increase further in the coming days, it is clear that property owners are making every effort to fully comply with their LPT obligations.

"LPT requires property owners to submit a return to Revenue and we are very conscious that this can cause a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis," a statement read.

"Revenue is also very conscious that this is the first revaluation for LPT since it was first introduced over 8 years ago. In light of this and having regard to the fact that the return filing deadline falls on Sunday, Revenue has extended the LPT Return filing deadline to 5pm next Wednesday, 10 November 2021," the statement said.

The quickest and easiest way to submit your LPT Return is online via myAccount, ROS or the LPT online Portal, demonstrated by the fact that 93% of property owners who have already filed their LPT Return have done so online.



LPT Helpline Opening Hours

Friday, 5 November 2021

08.00 – 16.30

Saturday, 6 November 2021

09.30 – 13.30

Sunday, 7 November 2021

09.30 – 13.30

Monday, 8 November 2021

08.00 – 20.00

Tuesday, 9 November 2021

08.00 – 20.00

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

08.00 – 17.00

Standard telephone opening hours (09.30 to 16.30) will resume once the extended deadline has passed.

For property owners who have submitted a written query to Revenue (via MyEnquiries or by post) in respect of their 2022 LPT obligations in advance of the filing date, Revenue has confirmed that they will be treated as having complied with their requirements on time, provided they file their return promptly as soon as their query is resolved.