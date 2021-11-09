PROPERTY WATCH: Take a look around one of Ireland's cheapest homes on sale for public auction

This traditional style detached bungalow located at Skehanagh, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway is marketed at €20,000 and on sale for public auction.

This quaint fixer-upper is marketed by BidX1, Europe's leading digital property marketplace and extends to approximately 603 sq. ft. on a site area extending to approximately 0.44 acres.

The cozy cottage boasts two bedrooms one bath and would be a fantastic opportunity for any DIYer looking to invest in a property they can turn into their dream home, with generous surrounding gardens to the front and back

Located in beautiful Ballinasloe the property is arranged over a single storey beneath a pitched roof, has a BER G rating and also offers street parking.

The house does require substantial refurbishment but the low price of €20,000 can allow any buyer the amount needed to turn this bungalow into something really special.

Please contact Daniel Larkin on +353 (0)1 667 3388 or +353 (0)87 707 4689 for all enquiries.