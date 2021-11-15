Search

INMO members to protest 'excessive workload and staffing pressures' today

INMO members to protest outside Mayo University Hospital today

Clodagh Nagle

Today, INMO members at Mayo University Hospital will protest outside the hospital to highlight excessive workloads and staffing pressure.

The INMO has stated that staff in the hospital are unable to take adequate breaks or use their annual leave due to their excessive workloads, and that despite formal grievances raised by staff and union escalation to the Saolta hospital group, no improvements have been made to working conditions.

The union is calling for a 'robust set of proposals to be urgently provided by the Saolta group and hospital management in order to bring the issue to conciliation at the Workplace Relations Commission'.  

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon, Anne Burke said it is a matter of safety as admissions to hospitals are creeping up alongside Covid numbers and it is not possible to keep staff and patients safe in these conditions.

"Staff in the hospital cannot keep up this relentless pace without some sort of relief, and we are going to see large numbers leaving nursing over the coming months if management don’t take steps to lighten the load.

"It’s beyond time for a workable winter plan for the entire health service as well as robust measures in hard-hit acute hospitals. We can’t afford to have burnout and exhaustion across the workforce as we head into a very dangerous and busy winter." she added.

More than 600 patients have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, and more than 100 people are in ICU across the country. 

