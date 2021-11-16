Search

16/11/2021

Further reductions of PUP from today

Further reductions of PUP from today

Further reductions of PUP from today

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be reduced further from today, as part of the ongoing process to gradually wind down the payment.

Recipients who currently get €300 per week will now receive €250, while those who get €250 will now see there payment drop to €203, the current rate of jobseeker's benefit and allowance. Those who are already receiving €203 will be transitioned over to the main jobseeker's payment.

Recent figures from the Department of Social Protection revelaed there were approximately 78,000 people still receiving the PUP but this figure is expected to drop to below 70,000 as more people return to work 

More than 900,000 people received at least one PUP payment throughout the pandemic, with around €9bn being spent on the payments to date.

The system has been closed to new applicants since July 8 with some employers blaming staff shortages in a range of sectors on the slow down of the payment.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media