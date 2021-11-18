Search

18/11/2021

CONFIRMED: Garth Brooks announces two concerts in Croke Park next year

CONFIRMED: Garth Brooks to return to Ireland next year

CONFIRMED: Garth Brooks to return to Ireland next year (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Aiken Promotions has confirmed US country star Garth Brooks will take to the stage in Croke Park next year.

The concerts will be held on September 9 and 10, 2022.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 25, 2021. 

It comes after rumours circulated earlier in the year about the possibility of his return.

Dublin City Council lodged a planning compliance submission for concerts to be held on September 9, 10 & 11, and two additional dates were also granted by Dublin City Council for extra concerts at the stadium. 

It was speculated to be Garth Brooks but was not confirmed. 

Back in 2014, controversy ensued when Garth Brooks announced five concerts in Croke Park and the maximum number of concerts that can be played at the venue is three. 

He sold 400,000 tickets across a 5-night run for his comeback tour in Ireland.

Mr. Brooks was forced to cancel all five shows and said he would play all five shows or nothing at all, which resulted in their cancellation. 

Croke Park will be the only European Venue Garth will play in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster on November 25 at 8am. 

Local News

