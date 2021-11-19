Search

19/11/2021

REVEALED: Latest data shows women on probation re-offend almost as often as men

REVEALED: Latest data shows women on probation re-offend almost as often as men

REVEALED: Latest data shows women on probation re-offend almost as often as men

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Women who have been put on probation in Ireland re-offend almost as often as men. 

That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which showed a difference of just 1% in the re-offending rate of 28% for men and 27% for women. 

However, most individuals who received probation orders were male (87%). 

The data is a compilation of statistics from 2017 provided by the Irish Probation Service and An Garda Síochána's PULSE reporting system. 

According to statistician, Felix Coleman, the data indicates that younger age groups of probationers are "much more likely" to re-offend. 

He said, "...almost 42% of probationers aged less than 18 at the time of receiving a probation sanction re-offending. In contrast, indicators show that just 8% of probationers who were over 65 re-offended." 

A small decrease was also noted in the one-year probation re-offending rate between 2016 and 2017 from 31% to 29%. 

Over 40% of all re-offences by adults under the age of 25 were carried out in two offence categories including public order at 22% and road and traffic offences at 21%. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media