Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital continue to rise

The number of Covid-positive patients in hospital continues its upward trend, with 684 patients in hospital this morning.

The figures released this morning are the highest since February 23rd.

It represents a 9.9% higher figure than last week, and is 37% higher than a fortnight ago.

There are currently 125 patients receiving treatment in ICU, which is also the highest number since February.

The figures released come just after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to make small changes that could make a big difference in the fight against Covid-19.

"We are all, understandably, very tired of this pandemic. Time and again we have asked the Irish people to take on board public health messaging and act for the collective good. And time and again the vast majority have listened to that message and responded," he said.

"Through small but vital individual and collective actions we can turn this around.

"Over 90% of those eligible have come forward for vaccination and this high-level of vaccination uptake is having a positive effect, especially in preventing severe illness, hospitalisation, and deaths.

"We know that booster vaccines will add to this protection. They are already having a positive impact in those who have received them. It is really important that if you are called for your booster, you come forward for it straight away," Dr Holohan said.