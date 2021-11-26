Search

26 Nov 2021

Hundreds of patients waiting on trolleys in 23 Irish hospitals this morning - INMO

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Two hundred and fifty nine patients are waiting on trolleys across twenty three Irish hospitals this morning. 

According to the INMO Trolley Watch, 200 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 59 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals. 

Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick are the worst affected, with 45 and 36 people waiting respectively. 

Twenty one patients are reported to be under the age of sixteen, with seventeen patients waiting in the emergency room at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin and four at Temple Street. 

Just nine hospitals nationwide are free from overcrowding, with two in Dublin including the National Children's Hospital in Tallaght, as well as hospitals in Cavan, Bantry, Ennis, Nenagh, Drogheda and Tipperary. 

One hundred and seventy seven people were waiting on trolleys at the same time last year. University Hospital Limerick was noted as the most affected with 34 people waiting, followed by Sligo and Cork University Hospitals with 24 patients waiting in each. 

Thirteen hospitals were free from overcrowding on this day in 2020. 

