29 Nov 2021

REVEALED: Counties most likely to have snowfall on Christmas Day

The counties most likely to have a white Christmas this season have been revealed. 

Donegal and Tyrone are both top of the list with an equally likely chance of 60% for receiving snowfall on Christmas Day. 

That's according to research by Legacy Communications, which also found that Kerry and Waterford were the counties least likely to see any snow at 0%. 

The data was collated by finding out the number of Christmases each county had hit freezing point while also experiencing precipitation. 

Seven counties reportedly have a 50% chance, including Fermanagh, Clare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath. 

This is followed by Cavan at 40% and Carlow, Derry, Mayo, Tipperary and Wexford, all of which have a 33.33% chance of snow. 

Weather expert, Alan O'Reilly, of Carlow Weather commented on the projections, saying, "Your best chances for snow are always the north or the east. Generally, northern areas will always have a better chance, so Ulster counties because they’re closer to the northerly cold air - The closer you are to that cold air the better the chances are." 

Cork and Dublin have a 20% and 10% chance respectively, with Limerick and Kildare also in with a 10% chance. 

There's a 30% chance for Armagh to see snowfall, with Monaghan, Antrim and Down all on 25%. 

The remaining counties are less likely to have a white Christmas with between 10% and 20% . 

