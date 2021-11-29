Search

29 Nov 2021

Permission refused for hotel which would see destruction of one of Dublin's most famous pubs

Permission refused for hotel which would see destruction of one of Dublin's most famous pubs

Dublin City Council said the pub "has developed as a space for teaching, rehearsal and performance for traditional music".

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Planning permission for a nine-storey hotel on Dublin's North King Street has been refused by Dublin City Council (DCC).

Marron Estates had applied for permission which would have resulted in the partial demolition of one of Dublin's most famous traditional music pubs, the Cobblestone.

Hundreds of objections were subsequently lodged with the council along with demonstrations being held to save the beloved pub.

The council stated the development would be "overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context", adding that it would represent "substantial over-development of a highly sensitive site" and the destruction needed for the project would cause "unacceptable loss of historic fabric".

Speaking to The Irish Independent, owner of the Cobblestone Thomas Mulligan said he was "blown away by the support of friends of the pub who went into overdrive in their opposition to the plan."

Refusing the permission, DCC also said the pub "has developed as a space for teaching, rehearsal and performance for traditional music to the rear of the Cobblestone public house, and which is considered to make an important contribution to the cultural offering in the area".

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media