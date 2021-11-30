Search

30 Nov 2021

'Everyone should have access' - Half a million C-19 vaccines sent from Ireland to Nigeria

'Everyone should have access' - Half a million C-19 vaccines sent from Ireland to Nigeria

'Everyone should have access' - Half a million C-19 vaccines sent from Ireland to Nigeria

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

marymcfadden.mmf@gmail.com

Half a million Covid vaccines have been sent from Ireland to Nigeria as part of the COVAX initiative. 

The consignment of 500,000 Janssen vaccines arrived in Nigeria yesterday (November 30th), marking the second significant donation in recent months after a delivery of 300,000 to Uganda. 

COVAX is a collaborative worldwide initiative which aims to ensure fair distribution of vaccines to every country, with Ireland having committed to donate 1.3 million doses this year. 

Speaking about the donation, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, "This significant donation [sic] represents Ireland’s continued commitment to universal access to COVID-19 vaccines and their fair and equitable distribution as we work together to bring this global pandemic under control." 

Vaccine uptake in Nigeria is currently low with a rate of just 1.7% in a population of just over 206 million. 

The Minister for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said, "I believe that everyone should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter where they live. As we know from our own experience, vaccines significantly reduce risk of serious illness. 

"Improving the numbers of people vaccinated worldwide is essential to getting the pandemic under control. Ireland has a longstanding relationship with Nigeria and we are happy to support their efforts to keep their people safe." 

Further vaccine donations will be made through COVAX in the coming weeks. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media