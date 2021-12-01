APPEAL: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder

Search

01 Dec 2021

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, November 28, 2021, in the Dublin 4 area.

The incident occurred in advance of the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium at approximately 2:50pm outside a premises on the Irishtown Road.

Local Uniform Gardaí supported by the Garda National Public Order Unit attended the scene.

Gardaí said damage was caused to a number of vehicles outside the premises during the course of this incident and a number of persons were assaulted.

No serious injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation. 

Gardaí said images of this incident have been widely circulated on social media.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and to any persons who recorded this incident on their mobile phone to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road user travelling in the vicinity of the Irishtown Road at approximately 2:50pm who may have camera footage to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

