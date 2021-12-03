Search

03 Dec 2021

Man in his 50s in serious condition after Dublin shooting

Man in his 50s in serious condition after Dublin shooting

Man in his 50s in serious condition after Dublin shooting

Reporter:

Reporter

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a shooting in south Dublin today (December 3rd). 

Gardai have appealed for information about three vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened at a house on the Cookstown Road in Tallaght.

A man in his 50s suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. 

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm and for information on three vehicles believed to have been involved in the shooting.

They are a small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght on Friday at about 12.15pm; a small, black car that was found partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later, and a  small, silver hatchback that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole over the past 24 hours.

A firearm has been recovered.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information, including anyone who may have camera footage of the area over the past 24 hours, to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media