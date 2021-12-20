Search

21 Dec 2021

New restrictions focus turns to concern for frontline services and workplaces

Ciarán Mather

Following the recent announcement of new restrictions and the newfound dominance of the Omicron variant, a number of government ministers have expressed fresh concerns.

According to the Irish Independent, Ministers have raised concerns with NPHET over rules which require all close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases to restrict their movements for five days.

This protocol remains in place even if the person in question has received a booster vaccine, or 10 days if they have not received the vaccine.

The newspaper also reported that the govt is concerned this will especially affect front-line workers such as gardaí, the fire brigade and local authorities, as well as those who work in factories and warehouses.

Ministers also fear the newly announced close contacts regime risks closing down some workplaces.

The Irish Independent also reported that the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 was warned earlier this year there could be an estimated 10,000 new Covid cases a day from Christmas Eve onwards.

In addition, the Committee was told that each of these people will have an average of 3.1 close contacts: this means around 41,000 people a day will be told to restrict their movements under the close contact rules.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony O' Holohan last month told the Irish public in a statement that they should work from home, "unless it is necessary to attend in person."

Urgent message:

Dr Holohan yesterday took to social media to urge the Irish public to follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines in the run up to Christmas.

The CMO said on his Twitter account: "It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of COVID19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is."

"We have slowed transmission in the past using our basic measures & responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable & to protect our health service."

He continued: "I urge anyone eligible for a booster to available of it at the earliest opportunity.

If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, use face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated."

"Very importantly, if you have any #COVID19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements," the CMO added.

