Search

22 Dec 2021

Jamie Dornan says his late father missing out on seeing Belfast movie is 'brutal'

Jamie Dornan says his late father missing out on seeing Belfast movie is 'brutal'

Jamie Dornan says his late father missing out on seeing Belfast movie is 'brutal'

Reporter:

Reporter

Jamie Dornan says his father told him he was proud of him every day before his death after contracting coronavirus.

The 50 Shades of Grey actor said his father had always been supportive of his career choices and attributes much of his success to him.

Speaking to The Times, Dornan, 39, said it was “brutal” that his father could not have seen his latest film Belfast, which comes out in January. 

Jim Dornan, a prominent obstetrician and gynaecologist, died during a routine knee operation after testing positive for the virus.

Jamie said, “It’s been a brutal aspect of this whole journey. For my dad not to be able to see this movie hurts." 

“I take comfort in the fact that he knows I did it. He was so invested in my career. Some people go their whole lives without being told, ‘You’ve made your parents proud’.

“My dad would tell me every day.”

On his decision to move to London to pursue his acting career, he added: “It was a gamble, but he let me take it.

“Few parents would go, ‘What is it you want to do? Move to London and try that out? Go for it’.

“Dad did — that’s the reason I’m sitting here now.” 

Dornan’s mother died in 1998 from pancreatic cancer and he says his exposure to grief has helped him with his work.

“I have been subjected, early on in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss.

“In a weird way I’m lucky to access that understanding [of grief] and use it for my work.

“It feels very timely and poignant that Belfast is the film I’m talking about now in light of everything that has happened.

“I feel very connected to my dad through this movie.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media