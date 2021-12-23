Covid-19 hospital numbers fall to six-week low

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has dropped to a lowest total in six weeks.
Latest figures show there are currently 390 Covid-19 patients in hospitals.
This is the lowest number since October 10th.
That figure is 11.9% down on last Thursday, and 26.4% lower than two weeks ago.
The figure of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU treatment has also fallen.
There were 100 in ICU (latest) 64 Covid patients on ventilators last night, and 4 hospitals had no free adult ICU beds.
