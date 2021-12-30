Bus Éireann reveals services timetable for New Year weekend
Bus Éireann has advised customers of its New Year’s arrangements. Tomorrow, New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter, and rural and Expressway services will operate a weekday service running as normal through the evening.
On New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1 2022, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday service and Expressway will operate a Sunday/Bank Holiday service. Visit www. expressway.ie for more information and where guaranteed seats can be booked online.
Normal timetables will resume from Tuesday, January 4. For details on what services will be operating over the New Year period, please visit www.buseireann.ie. Bus Éireann services are operating at 100% capacity. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.
Bus Éireann thanks its employees and customers for their support during the year.
Customers can also get updates on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @buseireann or call the Bus Éireann Customer Care department at 0818 836 611, from 7.00am to 7.00pm Monday to Friday, and from 8.00am to 6.00pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.
