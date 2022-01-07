Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.

It happened shortly after 9.30am this morning (January 7) on the N61 at Ballybay, near Kiltoom.

The driver of the car, who was in his 40s, received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place soon.

The road remains closed and Gardai have put diversions in place.

Forensic investigators are currently at the scene.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N61 at this time, to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.