Man arrested after a body was discovered in Lisdoonvarna

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body at a home in the west of Ireland.

Gardai said they had discovered the body of a man in his 70s “in unexplained circumstances” at a home in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, on Friday morning.

Investigating detectives later arrested a man in his 30s under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The man is currently detained in Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

State Pathologist Margaret Bolster has attended the scene.

The body of the man has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place.

The results of this post mortem will direct the course of the investigation.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.