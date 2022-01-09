HSE boss warns health system is under stress

As of this morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care
Paul Reid has warned that the Irish health system is under stress.
The head of the Irish Health Service Executive was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified today, Sunday 9.
Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is “always room for optimism”.
“Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public’s actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable. Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness,” he tweeted.
Saturday saw a new record daily case number set, with 26,122 new cases confirmed.
The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6 as Ireland heads towards the expected peak of the Omicron surge.
