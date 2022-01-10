Elderly man killed in tragic road accident in Irish town
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Cahir in Tipperary on Sunday evening.
It's understood the accident occurred at approximately 5.50pm on Castle Street in the town and involved a car and pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he passed away. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
Castle Street in Cahir remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
