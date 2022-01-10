Search

10 Jan 2022

Covid hospital patients surge past 1,000 with health system under ‘continual strain’

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital has surged past 1,000 for the first time since last February, amid warnings on the strain which the HSE is under. 

Latest figures show that 1,063 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospital this morning. 

However, ICU numbers have remained stable in recent weeks with 83 in ICU on Sunday - the latest figures available. 

These latest figures come at a time when hospitals across the country are typically under pressure due to seasonal illness, including the flu virus. 

HSE Chief Paul Reid said that Ireland's health service is under stress.

Mr Reid said on Monday that there is a “continual strain” on the health system, in part due to rising hospital cases but also as a result of significant staff absences due to Covid-19.

He said that it was good news that the proportion of people entering hospital was “significantly down on what it would be in previous waves”.

However, he said that despite indications that Omicron causes a less severe illness, “there is no-one in hospital with a mild illness”.

“One good positive thing – we’re not seeing the same level of patients needing advanced respiratory supports,” he told RTE radio.


HSE chief executive Paul Reid (Niall Carson/PA)

The HSE boss said that around 14,000 to 15,000 staff are absent due to Covid-19.

He said that the “pace” of the absences had been a challenge for the HSE.

Following the opening of vaccinations for children aged five to 11, 83,000 have been registered to received the vaccine, Mr Reid said.

Around 27,000 had received a first dose of the vaccine, he added.

