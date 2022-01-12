Search

12 Jan 2022

CSO reports 65% drop in December unemployment figures year-on-year

CSO reports 65% drop in December unemployment figures year-on-year

CSO reports 65% drop in December unemployment figures year-on-year

A 65% decrease in the number of people unemployed in December 2021 has been recorded compared to the year prior. 

That's according to a monthly report published today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which shows an unemployment rate of 7.5% for all people in Ireland in December, down from 21.7% in the same month in 2020. 

Despite the large decrease in numbers year-on-year, unemployment rates rose slightly between November 2021 and December 2021 from 6.9% to 7.5%. 

This figure was calculated by classifying recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) as unemployed. 

Commenting on the numbers, Statistician, John Mullane, said, "The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have an impact on the labour market in Ireland in December 2021. 

"The seasonally adjusted Monthly Unemployment Rate for December 2021 using standard methodology was 5.1%, down from a rate of 5.2% in November 2021 and is down from 6.2% in December 2020. In December 2021, the seasonally adjusted Monthly Unemployment Rate was 5.2% for males and 5.1% for females." 

According to the CSO, the seasonally adjusted Monthly Unemployment Rate for people aged 15-24 was 10.6%, while it was 4.3% for 25-74 year olds. 

However, with all claimants of the PUP classified as unemployed, the unemployment rate was calculated as 11.4% for 15-24 year olds and 7% for 25-74 year olds. 

An overall adjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% was indicated for males and 7.1% for females. 

