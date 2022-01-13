Over 20% increase in number of new cars licensed in Ireland last year - CSO

An increase of over 20% in the number of new cars licensed in 2021 has been reported.

That's according to the latest report by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published today (January 13), which found there were 101,853 new cars licensed in 2021 compared to 84,309 in the year prior.

This marks a rise of 21% or 17,544 cars.

However, there was a decrease of 19% in the number of new cars licensed in December last year (832) compared to the same month year-on-year (1,032).

According to the CSO, 8% of those licensed in 2021 were electric, a small increase from a figure of 5% reported in 2019.

Statistician, Nele van der Wielen, commented on the growth of electric vehicle use in Ireland.

They said, "Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric vehicles licensed in Ireland. The number of new electric cars licensed in 2021 grew by 117% from 3,940 in 2020 to 8,554. Furthermore, the number of used (imported) diesel private cars licensed fell by 28% from 50,886 in 2020 to 36,495 in 2021."