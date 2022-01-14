Most people want tighter Covid-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people

With the spread of the Omicron variant, 67% think restrictions need to be tightened for the unvaccinated and 51% agree that recent restrictions were needed for everyone, according to a new iReach survey.

According to the research, 30% think the government should have waited until the New Year to implement new restrictions, however 51% think it was the right decision.

32% think restrictions should be loosened (36% of men and 27% of women). 47% of 18-24 year olds think restrictions should be loosened, compared to 28% of those aged 55+.

Half (50%) of 18-24 year olds believe the government should have waited until the new year. Those aged 55+ (61%) most agreed with the government’s decision to implement restrictions before the new year.