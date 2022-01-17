Record Lotto jackpot winner has yet to come forward

The winner of the highest ever lottery jackpot of €19.06 million over the weekend has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning €19.06 million Lotto jackpot ticket from Saturday night’s draw was sold in Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

The Castlebar player has created history by becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland. The National Lottery has also stated that it is still waiting to hear from the winner of the mega jackpot prize, and it continues to encourage players in the town to check their tickets.

The details of the winning store will officially be revealed on Wednesday morning.



The winning numbers for Saturday 15th January 2022 were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23.



As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, the funds from Saturday night’s draw that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner.

The incredible ‘Will be Won’ event saw 149 winners at the Match 5 + Bonus tier who shared almost €5.5 million and they will now claim €36,687 each.



A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Saturday night’s Lotto draw was an incredibly exciting event which saw players in every county in Ireland win big in the draw. We are still waiting to hear from Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner from Castlebar.

"We are urging all of our players in from Saturday night’s draw to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the big winners, you should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie so that arrangements can be made for your prize to be paid," they said.