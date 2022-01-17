Search

17 Jan 2022

Covid-19 numbers in ICU rise overnight amid signs that Omicron wave has peaked

David Power

17 Jan 2022

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care jumped by 9 overnight, latest figures reveal. 

There were 97 patients with Covid-19 in ICU this morning - up on the previous day's figure of 88.

There were 1,006 Covid-19 patients in hospital this morning, an increase on the previous day's tally of 961. 

Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital have hovered around the 1,000 mark for the past week or so. 

The numbers rose steadily in the days after December 25, when there were just 378 Covid-19 patients in hospital. 

These latest figures come amid predictions that the Omicron wave may now have reached its peak. 

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said today that there are “positive signs" that would suggest we have already hit the peak of Omicron.

Over the weekend, 34,923 new cases of Covid-19 were identified through PCR or Antigen testing. Last weekend saw 47,506 identified through PCR testing alone.

Professor of immunology at Maynooth University Paul Moynagh also said it looked like the peak of the Omicron wave has now been reached. Although he said it was "difficult to be completely sure"

"Some of the good things are that it's a milder variant, relative to some of the other variants, and also the fact that it's not translating to anything resembling the rate of hospitalisations and ICU (numbers) from previous waves," Prof Moynagh said. 

