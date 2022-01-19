Search

19 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

19 Jan 2022

A man has been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, gardai have confirmed.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of the 23-year-old schoolteacher arrested the man on Tuesday afternoon.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening.

The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ashling Murphy was murdered on the banks of the Grand Canal last Wednesday, January 12.

Her death sent shockwaves across the country. Vigils were held across the world in her honour. 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among the mourners at her funeral at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus on Tuesday. 

Local News

