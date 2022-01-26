Gardai seek video footage of Leinster collision following death of man in his 20s
A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Meath, gardai has said.
The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of a car when it crashed on the L5068 at Knockcommon in Slane at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday January 25).
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
There were no other passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported by Gardai.
The L5068 remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.
Gardai said that local diversions are in place.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100.
