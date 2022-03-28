Search

30 Mar 2022

Anonymous donor leaves €1.5 million in their will for housing charities

Anonymous donor leaves €1.5 million in their will for housing charities

Reporter:

David Power

28 Mar 2022 11:28 AM

Two housing charities have been left €1.5 milion between them which will help build houses for more than 100 people. 

It has been announced that the Peter McVerry Trust and Threshold will jointly receive €1.5 million.

The anonymous gift left in a will to the Community Foundation for Ireland will help to house more than 100 people in Limerick and Galway.

The sizeable donation will enable the Peter McVerry Trust to fit out 14 modular units in Moyross in Limerick. A further 32 homes will be fitted out across Co Galway.

The donation to Threshold will help it open a new housing advice centre in Limerick, and undertake a number of other projects, including initiatives to place the right to housing in the constitution, the introduction of a deposit protection scheme, as well as increased security of tenure for private tenants.

Both charities welcomed the donation and described it as transformative.

CEO of Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle said it would enable the trust to deliver on its goal of providing more pathways into housing for people impacted by homelessness in communities across the west of Ireland.

"The funding will enable us to help over 100 people move into a high-quality social housing unit with ongoing support from Peter McVerry Trust tenant support team," Mr Doyle said.

Chief Executive Officer of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said the donation would make a real and lasting difference to people and families at risk of homelessness across the country.

"The direct benefits will be the re-development of our Housing Advice centres in Dublin and Galway and the creation of an entirely new service and advice centre in Limerick," Mr McCafferty said.

The Community Foundation for Ireland says a donation of this kind responds to immediate need while focusing on longer-term solutions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media