Four Russian officials told to leave Ireland following security advice

Four senior Russian officials have been asked to leave Ireland because their activities have not been “in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour”, the Government has confirmed.

It follows security advice received on Monday.

The Russian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the state.

“This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.

“This action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open.

“This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future.

“This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”