Electoral reform promises 'modernisation' and easier registration for voters

A major modernisation of the electoral reform has been promised to make it easier for people to register to vote and increase voter participation.

The Electoral Reform Bill will make it easier for young voters to register for the first time and also for people to be added to the electoral register.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, today announced the publication of the bill.

They say the bill will bring about major modernisation of the electoral system, delivering on several commitments in the Programme for Government.

The Bill provides for a new statutory, independent Electoral Commission to take on a range of electoral functions.

The Bill also aims to increase voter engagement and participation in our democratic processes through a simplified registration process as well as providing enhanced public education and information in relation to the holding of elections and referendums.

Minister O’Brien said: "As we approach our centenary as a democratic state, it feels wholly appropriate that we introduce reforms and improvements to strengthen the future of our democracy and democratic processes.

"Indeed, as we reflect on current world events, it is worth reminding ourselves that the democratic rights we enjoy are denied or threatened in many other countries. With this Bill, the Government has committed to a renewal and a strengthening of our democratic infrastructure.”

"I am particularly pleased that the Bill has provisions to simplify our voter registration process and to promote greater education about our electoral system. Any measures which boost awareness and participation deserve to be welcomed," he said.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD said: "This Bill and the new and independent Electoral Commission that it provides for will have wide-ranging benefits for Ireland’s democracy.

"These include making voter registration easier and more accessible while strengthening the integrity of the process; supporting young people, women, Travellers and Roma, people with a disability and migrants to get involved; spreading the word on voting, elections and the importance of people exercising their democratic rights; and enhancing the resilience of our democracy against modern challenges.”

Under the proposed Bill, an Electoral Commission will be established as an independent, specialist body with a broad remit in electoral oversight to inform the evolution of our electoral system.

The commission will have responsibility for decision making and promoting public awareness of referendums, amongst other things.

In respect of referendum proposals, the Electoral Commission will take on the decision-making, oversight, secretariat and supporting services associated with explaining what people are being asked to vote on.

The Commission will promote public awareness of referendums and encourage people to participate in our democratic processes. It will replace the existing model of establishing a separate Referendum Commission every time a referendum is held.

The bill provides for rolling, or continuous registration, which will standardize and simplify the process. Transparent data-sharing and the use of PPSNs will enable data checks to protect and improve the integrity of the register. This will also enable online applications in most circumstances.

Local authorities will retain their existing responsibilities for maintaining and updating the register. The Bill provides for the designation of a single registration authority to manage a shared database for all local authorities to use in their registration duties.

To support greater participation, several additional features are also provided for, including the facilitation of anonymous registration for persons whose safety may be at risk if their names are published in the register; provisions to enable pre-registration for 16 and 17 year olds; arrangements for those with no fixed address; and bringing better and more flexible options for people who – because of mental health difficulties – are not able to attend polling stations to vote.

Under the provisions of the Bill, Ireland will be among the first countries in Europe to provide for the regulation of online political advertising.

These provisions are proposed to ensure that online political advertisements are clearly labelled and are accompanied by transparency notices clearly identifying the sponsor of the advertisements, their associated costs and why the recipients of such advertising are being targeted.

Minister O’Brien added: “Today marks a watershed moment as we bring about major modernisation of our electoral activity. The Electoral Commission – a new statutory, independent body – will provide key expertise and advice on important matters related to elections and referendums and play an important role in educating all citizens of their rights and roles with regard to our democracy.”

“The introduction of controls around paid online political advertising is a pioneering move among our European counterparts and will be an important measure in ensuring transparency between political groups and prospective voters.”