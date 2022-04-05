Search

07 Apr 2022

WARNING: Met Eireann says severe gusts will make driving conditions difficult

Reporter:

David Power

05 Apr 2022 4:46 PM

High winds could make conditions difficult for drivers on Wednesday, as a status yellow wind warning has been issued for a number of counties.

Tomorrow will be a windy and showery day with westerly winds increasing strong to near gale force and gusty, stronger at times near Atlantic coasts.

A mix of sunny spells and widespread showers are forecast, which will turn heavy and persistent at times. Highest temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees.

A wind alert will be in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 1pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

"Very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult,” Met Éireann said.

It is expected to turn cooler for the rest of the week and remaining generally unsettled with showers at times.

