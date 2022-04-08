Taoiseach says Dr Holohan appointment should be paused until report

The appointment of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to a new role in Trinity College should be paused until a report is received from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the Taoiseach said.

Micheál Martin said there has to be greater transparency around the planned academic role for outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at Trinity College.

"There has to be transparency. There has to be good process and procedure," the Taoiseach said.

"I don't see this just as a human resource issue," he added.

Speaking in Helsinki, Mr Martin said the research element of the role must be teased out and this is more than just a personnel issue.

"In my view this should be paused. There needs to be a reassessment as to how the objectives that are behind this can be better realised," Mr Martin said.

There has been controversy about the appointment of Dr Holohan to the new role, particularly as it is on secondment, meaning that the Department will continue to pay his salary while he works as a professor at Trinity College.

In an opening statement sent to the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier in the week, Dr Holohan said he wanted to address some of the controversy over his appointment as professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university.

“The third-level sector will play a key role in providing thought leadership, critical analysis, research as well as the development of knowledge and skills to better support public health leadership, policy making and public health practice.

“It is to further this potential that I am taking up the professorship of public health strategy & leadership in Trinity College Dublin.

“Specifically, the department intends me to lead the development and activities of inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and to develop stronger links with the WHO (World Health Organisation) and agencies of the EU.”

Dr Holohan said he has agreed to “relinquish” his role as chief medical officer.

“It is not my intention to return to this role at any point in the future,” he said.

“It is important that my successor feels fully empowered and enabled to undertake the role as they see fit.”