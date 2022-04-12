Nearly 5000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

The Department of Health announced the figures in a statement this afternoon
4,761 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.
1,749 have been confirmed through PCR tests along with 3,012 confirmed through positive antigen tests that were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.
As of 8am this morning, there were 1,004 patients in hospital who have Covid-19 with 53 receiving treatment in intensive care.
