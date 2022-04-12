Search

12 Apr 2022

134% increase in price of fertiliser since last year, CSO reveals

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 5:42 PM

The price of fertilisers for Irish farmers has increased by more than 134% since last year. 

That's according to the latest Agricultural Price Indices from the Central Statistics Office (CSO0, which revealed the significant change in its release today (Tuesday April 12). 

The continual rise in price during 2021 has continued into 2022 as - according to the indices - prices for fertiliser are also up 7.5% between January 2022 and February 2022. 

Although Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of fertiliser worldwide, the increases in price noted in the latest report were recorded before the war. 

Prices for farmers have risen across the board, with energy and feed prices up 33.3% and 19.3% respectively in February this year compared to February last year. 

Increases can also been seen in output price where the monthly price of milk has risen by 4.9% between January 2022 and February 2022, and is up 28% in the year. 

The monthly agricultural output and input price indices were both up by 2.9% in the same time frame. 

Annually, the agricultural output prices index is up 19.2%, while the input price index is up 28.3%. As a result, the annual change in the terms of trade was down 7.1%. 

