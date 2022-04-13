Search

13 Apr 2022

Gardai investigation underway after elderly woman found dead in Donegal house fire

13 Apr 2022 10:32 AM

An elderly woman has been found dead in a house fire in Co Donegal.

Gardai say that a man aged in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

All circumstances surrounding the fatal fire are being investigated, gardai said.

The blaze in the Doochary area of Co Donegal, around 20km north of Glenties, was extinguished by fire crews at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her 80s, was discovered inside the house.

Gardai said that the scene remains preserved and a technical examination is being carried out.

A spokesperson said: “The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“A male, aged in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage.”

Local News

