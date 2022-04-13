Search

13 Apr 2022

RTÉ appoints long-serving journalist as new London correspondent

Reporter:

David Power

13 Apr 2022 4:14 PM

A journalist who has worked with RTÉ for over 15 years has been appointed as RTÉ's new London correspondent. 

John Kilraine, who will commence his new role in the coming weeks, has held the role of Dublin Correspondent with RTÉ News for over 15 years, reporting in particular on the capital's homeless and housing crisis.

RTÉ says he will be responsible for reporting across RTÉ news' television, radio and digital platforms on political, social and economic affairs in London and the wider Great Britain.

He joined RTÉ in 2003 as a journalist and reported extensively on the Mahon Tribunal including the final report. In addition to his role as Dublin Correspondent, he reported on the visit of President Michael D Higgins to Peru, Colombia and Cuba in 2017 as a video journalist.

Born in London, John is graduate of Trinity College Dublin with an honours degree in English and History and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from Dublin City University. He has previously worked as a journalist for a number of media organisations including TV3, Sunday Independent, 98FM and The Irish Press.

Reacting to his appointment John Kilraine said: "Ireland's relationship with Britain is changing especially in the aftermath of Brexit but it remains our most important neighbour. It's one of our biggest trading partners and the destination for the largest number of our emigrants. Then there are the many cultural and sporting links.

"This position is a big responsibility but is a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to it," he said. 

