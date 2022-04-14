Skin cancer warning - Irish people 'burn easily and tan badly'

A sun warning has been issued with the public reminded that skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland.

In a social media post, the HSE said: "We sometimes think Irish sun isn’t real sun, but skin cancer is actually the most common cancer here in Ireland".

The HSE also outlines the dangers of skin cancer in Ireland.

"Most people living in Ireland have fair skin, the type which burns easily and tans poorly, so are at high risk of UV damage and skin cancer. Exposure to UV radiation during childhood is particularly harmful so protecting skin during childhood is extremely important," the HSE says on its website.

The HSE also urges people to know the UV index.

"When the UV index is 3 or above you need to protect your skin. In Ireland, the UV index is usually 3 or above from April to September, even when it is cloudy. Stay safe by limiting time in the sun when UV is strongest, typically between the hours of 11am to 3pm. Check the UV index on the Met Eireann website," the HSE says.

People are urged to cover skin as much as possible, wear long sleeves, collared t-shirt and clothes made from close-woven material that does not allow sunlight through.

It is also wise to apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, with high UVA protection and water-resistant. It should be reapplied regularly.

"No sunscreen can provide 100% protection, it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade," the HSE says.

In heat, they also advise wearing a wide-brimmed hat which will protect your face, ears and neck.

It is also advisable to seek shade.

People are also urged to guard their eyes against harm by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

It is advisable to not deliberately try to get a suntan. The HSE urges people to avoid getting sunburn and to never use a sunbed.