ALERT: Cristiano Ronaldo hoodie sold in Ireland recalled over strangulation fears

The Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a safety alert over a hoodie sold to consumers in Ireland recently.

A safety issue has been identified with the IUBBKI Hoodie with Cristiano Ronaldo print which was sold online through Amazon.fr, and may have been available through other stores or marketplaces or other Amazon websites.

"A safety issue has been identified with the affected products, where there is a risk of entrapment by the drawstring cords in the hood, which could lead to strangulation," the CCPC alert read.

It's understood there are two affected products in the Republic of Ireland.

What to do if you have one?

"If you purchased one of these products, please discontinue use immediately, and discard the product immediately. You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the relevant platform."