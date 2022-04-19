'Necessary' health information legislation will deliver better care, says Donnelly

New health information legislation to support better planning and delivery of services is set to be enacted.

It follows Cabinet approval received by the Minister for Health today (Tuesday April 19) to develop the general scheme of the Health Information Bill.

It's hoped the proposed legislation will help ensure Ireland has a "fit for purpose" system that enhances patient care and produces better outcomes.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, "As the pandemic repeatedly demonstrated, our health professionals are among the best and most committed in the world. They, and the patients they treat, deserve to have the right information in the right place at the right time and we want to empower our frontline health staff to share information for patient care. That is one of the core aims of Sláintecare and why I brought this important proposal to Cabinet.

"This is a necessary piece of legislation that demonstrates the government’s commitment to building patient-centred, integrated health services. All those who use our health services and those who work in them already know that information must follow the patient.

Pleased to announce we will develop new health information legislation that enhances patient care and treatment and supports better planning and delivery of health services.https://t.co/kDsg2kxthn pic.twitter.com/XA13Ib2EuJ — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 19, 2022

He continued: "This Bill will provide the required legislation to ensure that happens in a way that builds public confidence in how health service providers handle health information, not only for care and treatment, but for the achievement of other health service goals – ultimately delivering a better health service for those who need it."

As part of the provisions of the Bill, a National Health Information Guardian will be appointed to be an independent champion for individuals and the public in how the health system intends to use their health information.

A National Health Information Centre will also be introduced.

The Department of Health will begin the consultation process with stakeholders shortly.



