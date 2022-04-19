Search

20 Apr 2022

Over 10,000 positive Covid tests recorded over Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

Over 10,000 positive Covid tests have been recorded over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

That's according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which found a total of 10,805 positives between PCR and antigen results. 

According to the HPSC, 750 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised as of 8am today (Tuesday April 19), with 44 in ICUs across the country. 

Over 3,000 PCR and antigen tests were recorded as positive on Friday (April 15) at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend, with a slight dip on Saturday (April 16) with 2,936. 

Two thousand two hundred and three positives were recorded on Easter Sunday (April 17), with more positive antigen test results (1,351) than PCR (852). 

Yesterday (Monday April 18), 1,641 PCR tests were recorded by the HPSC, with 778 PCRs today (Tuesday April 19). 

A total of 1,505,568 positive Covid cases have been confirmed in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic. 

No Covid deaths have occurred since April 14, when one person was reported as having died. 

Overall, 6,964 people in Ireland have died with Covid. 

