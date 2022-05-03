Discussions on reform of higher education funding set to take place

Discussions on the reform of Higher Education funding in Ireland is set to take place today (Tuesday May 3).

Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on the funding of third-level education and on the level of investment required in the sector.

College staff and students have been united in recent years on the need for greater funding of Irish higher education, with a decision long-promised on a new funding model for the sector.

Currently, most students pay the 3,000 euro annual student contribution fee.



Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris

The proposal will also include plans for an overhaul of the student grant system, it is understood.

Mr Harris has said that he would like to see the cost of education reduced for students and families.

It comes amid the rising rents and a growing cost of living.

Mr Harris is expected to set out to his Cabinet colleagues how higher education might be funded in the future, as well as the level of extra investment needed.

It comes following an economic evaluation through the offices of the European Commission.

The decision on higher education funding is long-awaited, with proposals for funding reform dating back to the Cassells report in 2016.